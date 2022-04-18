Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., met with the Jan. 6 committee on Monday to answer questions related to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Guilfoyle arrived on Capitol Hill around 10 a.m. to continue her deposition on the topic, after she cut short her first interview with investigators.

Ms. Guilfoyle, who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, had initially agreed to speak to the committee virtually in February, but abruptly ended the interview after realizing members of Congress were on the call.

The former TV host and attorney said she was under the impression that she would only be speaking to lawyers for the panel.

After the encounter, Ms. Guilfoyle was subpoenaed by the Democrat-led committee.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and committee chairman.

The committee has sought records and testimony from Ms. Guilfoyle over her direct contact with the former president and other key people tied to the riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Mr. Trump.

Ms. Guilfoyle has not shied away from vocalizing claims that Mr. Trump was the true victor of the 2020 election — assertions that the committee has been investigating as the riot’s root cause.

In her speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Ms. Guilfoyle said she was confident the former president would run again in 2024 and defeat President Biden “for the second time.”

“I pray about this,” Ms. Guilfoyle said. “I am confident that if we are lucky to have President Trump make that sacrifice again, he will defeat Joe Biden for the second time.”

The Jan. 6 committee is made up of seven Democratic House lawmakers and two Republicans — anti-Trump Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.