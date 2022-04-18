An Ohio university professor has won a $400,000 settlement after being punished for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

Shawnee State University, a public taxpayer-funded college in Ohio, agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of philosopher professor Nick Meriwether.

“Public universities should welcome intellectual and ideological diversity, where all students and professors can engage in meaningful discussions without compromising their core beliefs,” said Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom. “Dr. Meriwether rightly defended his freedom to speak and stay silent, and not conform to the university‘s demand for uniformity of thought.

Mr. Meriwether had been issued a formal warning in June 2018 for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. The professor claimed that doing so went against his religious beliefs.

He sued the college, arguing it had violated his “right to free exercise of religion under the First Amendment.” The university opted to settle the case last week for $400,000 in damages and attorney fees.

