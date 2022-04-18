Orthodox Jews in the United States have raised more than $4.5 million to support their brethren in Ukraine and those finding refuge in other nations.

Vaad Hatzalah for Ukrainian Jewry, based in New York City, says its new goal is to raise $20 million.

The project’s name, which means “to the rescue” in Hebrew, mirrors a World War II-era Orthodox Jewish rescue effort that saved thousands of lives from the Nazi Holocaust, organizers say.

“The last month, I’ve been working around the clock to do my small part in helping with a very big crisis in Eastern Europe, and of course, inside Ukraine,” said Simon Taylor, national director of community projects and partnerships for the Orthodox Union.

The group is coordinating its relief efforts with Vaad Hatzalah for Ukrainian Jewry, which Mr. Taylor described as “an umbrella organization set up by lay leaders to essentially identify the biggest needs of the crisis and allocate resources.”

Along with establishing a “crisis fund” for Ukrainian Jews, the Orthodox Union set up a warehouse to gather supplies in Budapest, Hungary, and a call center in Vienna, Mr. Taylor said.

“What we were seeing before this was coordinated was that some communities were getting loads [of supplies], and some were getting none,” Mr. Taylor said. “It was a bit of a disaster; the coordination was just usually lacking. And from our vantage point, we were in a unique position that we were able to pull everyone together.”

The Orthodox Union also procured Kosher-certified goods, since one of the group’s chief functions is certifying such products “in over 13,000 plants around the world,” Mr. Taylor said.

The logistics, even in anticipation of the current Passover holiday that ends Saturday evening, have been daunting. The Orthodox Union says it has sent more than 200 tons of food and medical supplies to Ukraine and to refugees.

The figure includes 70,000 pounds of matzah, the unleavened bread essential to Passover observance; 14,500 gallons of grape juice; and more than 50 tons of kosher meat and chicken. The group also has sent “thousands of toys” to refugee children and those in orphanages, an announcement read.

Mr. Taylor said the group’s fundraising will continue for the foreseeable future because he believes the fighting in Ukraine won’t end soon. Even when it does, there will be needs for those in the aftermath, he said.

Humanitarian needs sometimes get less attention amidst the fog of war, Mr. Taylor said.

“Very often, it’s like people are just saying, ‘Oh, the crisis is terrible,’ and, and they focus in on the, you know, political and military strategy,” he said. “But to me, it’s the human tragedy, and it’s the fact that you have regular people who one day are successful professionals, and the next day they literally can’t buy any food and support the families.”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.