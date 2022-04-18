Democrats who oppose abortion may be scarce today, but the few running for office on that platform are seeking to expand the number.

Pro-life Democrats running for state and federal office say their party needs to accept members who break with the majority on that issue if it wants to remain a big tent party.

“I’ve spent my life doing work in the Democratic Party. I have inherited a legacy that has helped build up this party. I’m not ready to just walk away and be pushed out of the party,” said Chris Butler, who is running for Illinois’ open 1st Congressional District seat.

Mr. Butler, a Chicago pastor, said he resonates with the party on the majority of other issues. He hopes to see broad action on climate change and supports liberal proposals such as universal basic income.

“I’m very much in step with where the Democratic Party wants to go,” he said. “One benefit of having a pro-life Democrat running is that it’s a sign that I’m going to stand up for my values. That’s one of the things I think our party needs.”

The number of pro-life Democrats declined significantly in just the past decade.

In 2009, 64 House Democrats with their GOP colleagues, helped pass an Affordable Care Act amendment that restricts federal funding for abortions or health insurance plans that covered abortions.

Today, only a handful of Democratic lawmakers hold that position.

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is the only Democrat who breaks with his party on the issue in the House. In the Senate, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania have expressed pro-life views. Mr. Manchin, however, is the only Democratic senator who has carried his views on the issue into his voting record.

Pro-life Democrats also face the risk of being primaried.

In 2020, former Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois was ousted by Rep. Marie Newman in the state’s primary. Ms. Newman attacked Mr. Lipinski over his views against abortion.

In his speech at the annual March for Life rally this year in Washington, D.C., Mr. Lipinski called for anti-abortion Democrats to rise up and continue to fight for their beliefs, despite party pressures.

“I spent 16 years in Congress as a pro-life Democrat until my defense of babies in the womb led to my loss in the 2020 Democratic primary. They came after me because they want to silence the voice of pro-life Democrats, but we will not be silenced,” Mr. Lipinski said.

The former congressman said he’s concerned about the fundraising efforts and influence of pro-choice groups that will not only oust pro-life Democrats but keep them from winning office.

“The pro-choice organizations spent millions of dollars, both in 2018 and 2020, in order to beat me in the primary. That’s really where the problems lie for anyone who is pro-life and wants to run as a Democrat,” Mr. Lipinski told The Washington Times.

Pro-abortion groups are going all-in to attack Mr. Cuellar in his primary race against liberal challenger Jessica Cisneros, who lost to the congressman by just 2 percentage points in 2020.

Emily’s List, a liberal political action committee that backs pro-choice women for office, is supporting Ms. Cisneros and citing Mr. Cuellar’s record of voting against legislation that would advance abortion rights, dubbing him as the “anti-choice” candidate in the race.

Ms. Cisneros also has tapped Texas’ strict abortion laws in her attacks on her opponent, citing Mr. Cuellar as the only Democrat to vote against a federal bill that sought to counteract the state law.

“Henry Cuellar not just voting against it, but then also saying that he doesn’t think abortion is health care? Who is he, right? As a man to say what is and isn’t health care, when he’s never going to face a situation like that in his life,” Ms. Cisneros said.

Mr. Cuellar defended his vote as using his “conscience,” which was guided by his Catholic faith.

Despite national trends, pro-life Democrats in red states argue that there’s still room in the party for members with that view when the electorate is largely in line with that position.

Jay Martin, a former Democratic state representative running for Arkansas governor, said the environment in his state has never coerced him to shift his position. Mr. Martin previously served as House majority leader for the state Assembly.

“I’ve always had that position, and it’s never been a problem for me as a Democrat in Arkansas,” Mr. Martin said. “There’s energy around the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, so some of your moderate centrist or conservative Democrats do face primary opponents … I don’t know if there’s that division in Arkansas as much as in the rest of the country.”

Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia Democrat, said there are strong pressures in the party to be pro-choice but said he believes his party at large can still be a big tent party.

A Catholic, Mr. Beyer said he personally is against abortion but doesn’t think his personal position should limit women’s right to access.

“Personally, I may be against it in the context of my religion, but I don’t think the government should step in on it,” Mr. Beyer said, adding that it should be up to women to make that choice without interference.

