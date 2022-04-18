The White House may have scrapped a plan that would have transferred Polish MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, but that hasn’t stopped enterprising Ukrainians from searching for other means to acquire combat aircraft.

The website BuyMeAFighterJet.com is asking tech billionaires, actors, rock stars or anyone else with a spare $25 million laying around to help Ukrainians beef up their fleet of jet fighters to aid their war against Russian invaders.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have been begging NATO to close our skies. Or provide us with fighter jets. But the governments of the world are afraid of escalation and conflict spreading beyond Ukraine,” the website states. “We ask you, philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational, and political capabilities to buy and hand over a fighter jet to us.”

The website provided a list of combat aircraft Ukrainian pilots are familiar with, from the MiG-29 to the Su-25, but noted they would be able to “quickly master” current U.S. fighter aircraft such as the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon and the Navy’s F-18 Super Hornet.

The website says their “experts” will help locate, purchase and transfer a jet to Ukraine’s air force and even provide legal advice if necessary.

“We need your help. We need a fighter jet,” the website said. “You can help us stop the terror.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.