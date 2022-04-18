The White House on Monday said President Biden has confidence in Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California after a newspaper report said Senate colleagues are worried about her mental fitness to serve at age 88.

“Yes, she’s a longtime friend, a proud public servant and someone he has long enjoyed serving with and working with,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently quoted multiple lawmakers and staff members as saying they are concerned about the Democratic senator’s memory and cognitive ability, based on recent interactions and meetings.

The report said Ms. Feinstein’s staff has to do most of the work for her.

Asked if Mr. Biden reached out to the senator after the article, Ms. Psaki said she had nothing to share about personal conversations.

Ms. Feinstein, meanwhile, released a statement last week defending her abilities.

“The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am,” she said.

The senator also said she had a very hard year. Her husband, Richard C. Blum, died in February after battling cancer.

