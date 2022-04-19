The White House stuck to mask-wearing during President Biden’s trip to New Hampshire on Tuesday even though federal officials are no longer enforcing a mandate on commercial airline passengers.

Mr. Biden wore a black mask as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for his flight to Portsmouth, where he will promote the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises mask-wearing on public transportation but the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing a mandate that requires it.

“During transit on today’s trip, masking will be required in line with CDC guidance,” the White House said of the president’s flight.

A federal judge on Monday struck down the transportation mask mandate, which was supposed to remain in effect until at least May 3.

The administration is deciding whether to appeal the ruling or leave it alone and allow individuals to decide how to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The horse might be out of the barn.

Major airlines and transit systems across the country said masks would be optional because of the court order.

The decisions drew cheers from pandemic-weary passengers who are sick of masks and jeers from persons who worry that the BA.2 variant will cause another surge.

