President Biden has told former President Obama he plans to run for a second term.

The Hill reported Tuesday the former vice president informed his former boss that he’s all-in on seeking a second four-year term in 2024.

Mr. Biden already set the record as the oldest elected president when he took office in 2021 at the age of 78. Should he win and serve a full second term, he would be 86 when he leaves the White House in January 2029.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” a source familiar with the conversations between Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden told The Hill.

Mr. Biden’s lackluster approval rating and his age has generated intense speculation over whether the Democrat would pass on running and allow a fresh face to serve as the party’s standard-bearer in the next presidential race.

Mr. Biden has publicly indicated he plans on running and has said he would welcome a rematch against former President Donald Trump.

“The next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Mr. Biden said last month.

A good chunk of the public, however, is skeptical about a second Biden term.

A Wall Street Journal poll last month found that 52% of voters don’t believe Mr. Biden will run for reelection, compared to 29% who expect him to run again.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.