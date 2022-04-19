President Biden donned a mask on Air Force One on Tuesday but many Americans flew bare-faced Tuesday as federal officials grappled with whether to fight a court ruling that nixed their transportation mask mandate or simply forfeit and let passengers manage their COVID-19 risks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration feels confident in its authority to mandate masks on planes, trains and buses but it could take multiple days for the Justice Department to decide whether to appeal the judge’s decision to cancel the mandate two weeks early.

“Public health decisions shouldn’t be made by the courts. They should be made by the public health experts,” Ms. Psaki told reporters en route to New Hampshire.

The horse might be out of the barn though.

Major airlines, transit systems and Uber stopped enforcing their mask rules Monday and Tuesday, leading to celebrations among the pandemic-weary and jeers from persons who believe the U.S. is courting another surge as the fast-moving BA.2 variant becomes dominant.

Emily and Rob Raval of Vienna, Virginia, have two young children and called the mask mandate “unpleasant.”

“I don’t want [my son] wearing a mask. He’s not going to be sick. He’s going to be fine,” Mr. Raval, 33, told The Washington Times at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in northern Virginia.

Putting the mask on a child “was just a fight that was like an unnecessary battle. It was tough. Not necessarily because he’s not willing to do it, but they’re so little,” said Mrs. Raval, also 33.

Yet Cliff Collins, 63, a retired college professor and administrator, from Clinton, Maryland, said he was disappointed with the ruling because he is immunocompromised.

“I’m a terminal cancer patient and just went through chemo and all that stuff, so I’m going to keep my mask on,” he said. “I understand everybody’s tired of the mask. But for those of us that really need to take those necessary precautions, I’m going to beg to differ that until we actually get a handle on all of the variants out there and until we get down to almost minimal infections, I really think we ought to just keep the mask mandate.”

The sudden collapse of the federal rule left passengers facing a confusing patchwork of mask rules across the country. In some cases, travelers and commuters might have to don a mask partway through a single trip.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday that passengers on NJTransit trains would no longer be required to wear masks. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City held firm, citing state rules on mask-wearing despite Monday’s federal-court ruling.

That means commuters could travel by train across the Hudson River in Manhattan without a mask and then face a mandate once they hop on the subway to get across the city.

Folks traveling south from the Big Apple would face a citywide mask mandate once they arrive in Philadelphia. Local officials said the BA.2 variant-fueled surge in cases tipped the city into a higher alert level, so they broke with national trends and reimposed a public indoor mask rule this week.

Masks will be optional on Amtrak’s national train network and on the metro trains operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

The transit rule trickled down to ride-sharing services, with Uber announcing Tuesday that riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks.

Air travel has been the main battleground around the mandate. Unruly passengers frequently fought with flight attendants over the rule thousands of feet in the air.

Major airlines told passengers they can wear masks if they choose to but it won’t be required. Carriers said they need time to switch signage and get the word out to workers and customers.

“Given the unexpected nature of this announcement, please be aware that customers, airline employees and federal agency employees, such as TSA, may be receiving this information at different times,” Delta Air Lines said.

Airlines also said passengers should expect caveats, depending on where they’re going.

“We’re currently requiring masks on the full flight for Canada departures per Canadian requirements, and upon arrival in Mexico and Costa Rica, per those country’s requirements,” Alaska Airlines told The Washington Times.

O’Hare International Airport, meanwhile, said it will still require mask-wearing in the airport terminals because of an Illinois mandate that applies to transportation.

The public-address system at Reagan National was still advising people that “face coverings were required at all times,” sparking confusion for some who had not heard the news about the mandate being struck down.

“The mask mandate was lifted here at the airport?” a bewildered couple from Alexandria said to a reporter as both ditched their masks.

Transportation hubs are trying to unpack it all after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of former President Trump, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority and did not justify issuing the advice that underpins the mask mandate.

She said the mandate ran afoul of federal law because it did not adhere to the Administrative Procedures Act when issuing the order.

Biden administration officials had extended the mask mandate for two weeks — to May 3 — instead of letting it expire Monday, saying they needed to understand the trajectory of the BA.2 variant.

U.S. cases have crept back to about 40,000 per day compared to fewer than 30,000 a month ago, and many home-test positives aren’t reported. The trend line prompted federal scientists to plead for more time in unwinding the transportation mandate.

The judge ended the mandate for them.

Ms. Psaki said Tuesday she saw videos of people on planes celebrating and ripping off their masks after flight attendants announced the rule change late Monday, but added that “anecdotes are not data.”

“Certainly that does tell a part of the story, but we don’t make these decisions based on politics or the political whims on a plane or even in a poll,” Ms. Psaki said.

She said there are still many people who want to have masks in place because they have immunocompromised relatives, children under age 5 who are ineligible for vaccines, or “whatever it may be.”

Asked whether Americans should be wearing masks, Mr. Biden briefly told reporters that it is “up to them” and that he hadn’t spoken to the CDC about the next steps.

Mr. Biden has continued to hold indoor events at the White House and the CDC does not recommend universal masking in much of the country, making the transportation rules an outlier.

The mandate was set to expire in less than two weeks, so the administration could have little impetus to spend political capital on defending it.

“I found it odd that most activities don’t require masks except for travel, and with airplanes, the risk is very low because of the air cycling and filtration mechanisms. In the immediate days, there will be a patchwork of policies but that is no different than at any other time in the pandemic when different states had different rules,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“The trajectory of the pandemic is going to be one in which there always will be COVID-19 cases but they’ll increasingly be milder and decoupled from hospitalizations because of the medical countermeasures we have. COVID-19 was always destined to transition to a seasonal respiratory illness just like other members of the coronavirus family and the ending of the transportation mask mandate reflects the fact that we will increasingly treat the virus as such,” he said.

Outside groups urged the administration to accept the ruling as another step toward treating the virus as a manageable disease.

“The current decision to halt enforcement of the federal mask mandate effectively returns the choice of mask usage on planes and other forms of public transportation to travelers and travel industry workers, a further step toward endemic management of COVID,” said Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president for public affairs and policy at the U.S. Travel Association.

“We also continue to urge the administration to immediately end pre-departure testing for vaccinated inbound international passengers, which discourages travel and provides limited public health benefits,” Ms. Barnes said.

A coalition of more than 300 pilots and flight attendants who sued over the rules, saying they are hard to enforce and difficult to wear for hours on end, applauded the ruling but continued to file papers in their own case before a federal appeals court.

Janviere Carlin, a JetBlue pilot in Boston who is coordinating the legal effort, said they want to enjoin the TSA from ever issuing another mask mandate “because we are not fooled into thinking that this administration will give up so easily.”

• Alex Swoyer and Peter Santo contributed to this report.

