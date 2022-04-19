JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he’ll seek to eliminate Disney’s special taxing district when the Legislature meets this week, a move that follows the theme park giant’s criticism of a new state ban on sex education for early elementary grades.

Mr. DeSantis told supporters at an event in The Villages that he plans to call on the state Legislature to terminate all special districts enacted in Florida before 1968.

State lawmakers are meeting this week to consider the realignment of congressional districts.

Mr. DeSantis’ announcement specifically targets Disney’s one-of-a-kind special taxing and governing district. It was approved in 1967 at the behest of Walt Disney, who sought independence from state and local governance in order to build and expand his theme park empire.

The district enjoys special autonomy and authority over 39 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including the Disney theme parks and resorts, more than 170 miles of roads, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.

It’s governed by an independent board of supervisors chosen by landowners in the district and is not subject to oversight from county governments.

The effort to end the special district follows vocal opposition by Disney executives to the DeSantis-backed Parental Rights in Education law, which bans schools from teaching sex education to students in kindergarten through third grade.

Following protests by theme park employees against the bill, Disney announced public opposition to the legislation, which critics have labeled the “Don’t say gay” bill, even though the legislation only references sex education. Disney executives urged Mr. DeSantis not to sign it into law.

Mr. DeSantis accused Disney of “demagoguing” the legislation and questioned the existence of the company’s autonomous district at a press conference earlier this month. He told a crowd of supporters that Disney has “special perks” and that “as a matter of principle, I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power.”

Florida House member Spencer Roach, a Republican, said state lawmakers have met twice to discuss eliminating the Reedy Creek district, posting on Twitter: “If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.”

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.