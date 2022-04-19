Passengers on planes, trains and buses are facing a confusing patchwork of mask rules across the country, now that airlines are no longer enforcing President Biden’s COVID-19 mask mandate that was struck down by a federal judge on Monday.

In some cases, travelers and commuters might have to don a mask partway through a single trip.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced that passengers on NJ Transit trains would no longer be required to wear masks. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City held firm, citing state rules on mask-wearing despite Monday’s ruling that invalidated the federal mandate on public transportation.

That means commuters could travel by train across the Hudson River in Manhattan without a mask and then face a mandate once they hop on the subway to get across the city.

Folks traveling south from the Big Apple would face a citywide mask mandate once they arrive in Philadelphia. Local officials said the BA.2 variant-fueled surge in cases tipped the city into a higher alert level, so they broke with national trends and reimposed a public indoor mask rule.

Major airlines are telling passengers they can ditch masks after a Biden administration official late Monday said the Transportation Security Administration wouldn’t enforce the rule while the Department of Justice considers an appeal of the court order out of Florida.

However, carriers said they need time to switch signage and get the word out to workers and customers. They also said people who choose to mask up should be respected.

“Given the unexpected nature of this announcement, please be aware that customers, airline employees and federal agency employees, such as TSA, may be receiving this information at different times,” Delta Air Lines said. “You may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated — remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.”

Airlines also said passengers should expect caveats, depending on whether they’re going.

Alaska Airlines said passengers must continue to wear masks on flights to and from Canada but will be optional otherwise.

Since planes cross many borders, airlines warned that passengers might face mask rules depending on the departure site or destination.

“Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements,” American Airlines said.

Transportation hubs are trying to unpack it all after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority and did not justify issuing the advice that underpins the mask mandate. She said the mandate ran afoul of federal law because it did not adhere to the Administrative Procedures Act when issuing the order.

Biden administration officials had extended the mask mandate for two weeks — to May 3 — instead of letting it expire Monday, saying they needed to understand the trajectory of the BA.2 variant that is causing a slow but steady rise in cases.

The judge ended the mandate for them.

The White House said the Department of Justice will consider an appeal but outside groups urged the administration to accept it as another step toward treating the virus as a manageable disease in society.

Mr. Biden has continued to hold indoor events at the White House and the CDC does not recommend universal masking in much of the country, making the transportation rules an outlier.

“The current decision to halt enforcement of the federal mask mandate effectively returns the choice of mask usage on planes and other forms of public transportation to travelers and travel industry workers, a further step toward endemic management of COVID,” said Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president for public affairs and policy at the U.S. Travel Association. “We also continue to urge the administration to immediately end pre-departure testing for vaccinated inbound international passengers, which discourages travel and provides limited public health benefits.”

A coalition of more than 300 pilots and flight attendants who sued over the rules, saying they are hard to enforce and difficult to wear for hours on end, applauded the ruling but continued to file papers in their own case before a federal appeals court.

Janviere Carlin, a JetBlue pilot in Boston who is coordinating the legal effort, said they want to enjoin the TSA from ever issuing another mask mandate “because we are not fooled into thinking that this administration will give up so easily.”

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

