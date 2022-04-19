Passengers across the U.S. largely hailed a court ruling that lifted a federal mask mandate on all trains, planes, and buses.

Parents with toddlers on their way to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in northern Virginia on Tuesday were pleased with the ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle.

Emily and Rob Raval, of Vienna, Va., have two young children and called the mask mandate “unpleasant” to deal with when masking their kids.

“It was just a fight that was like an unnecessary battle. It was tough. Not necessarily because he’s not willing to do it, but they’re so little,” Mrs. Raval, 33, told The Washington Times. “They’re not supposed to wear masks, so it was a hard time.”

Mr. Raval, 33, agreed saying, “I don’t want [my son] wearing a mask. He’s not going to be sick. He’s going to be fine.”

One passenger at Reagan National Airport who said his first name was Fred, 48, visiting Washington from Bentonville, Ark., also thought lifting the mask mandate was a “good thing.”

“I think choice is a good thing for those of us that are vaccinated,” he said. “I think the mask, obviously, for sensitive people, I think it’s important for us to be considerate. But in general, I think it’s good that we get our choice back.”

He added, “At the same time, I understand some people are, health-wise, they’re not good, but in general, I think it’s a personal choice.”

In video clips posted to social media on Monday night, mid-air and pre-flight announcements by airline pilots and attendants telling passengers that face masks were no longer required were met with cheers and applause.

The small celebrations came after a Transportation Security Administration official Monday said the mask mandate would not be enforced while agencies figure out how to move forward.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling “disappointing,” adding that “it’s safer for individuals who are flying to continue to wear masks.”

Since February 2, 2021, by executive orders, all passengers over the age of 2 were required to wear masks while boarding, disembarking, and throughout the flight length, until May 3.

Many passengers and airline employees at Reagan National Airport still wore face masks Tuesday afternoon, and the public-address system still was advising people that “face coverings were required at all times,” causing confusion for some who had not heard the news about the mandate being struck down.

“The mask mandate was lifted here at the airport?” a bewildered couple from Alexandria, Va., said to a reporter as both ditched their masks.

Not every passenger is pleased that the TSA has decided not to enforce the federal mask mandate on its public transportation hubs across the country as it figures out its next steps.

Cliff Collins, 63, a retired college professor and administrator, from Clinton, Md., said he is disappointed with the ruling, telling The Times that he is immunocompromised and concerned for his health.

“I’m a terminal cancer patient and just went through chemo and all that stuff, so I’m going to keep my mask on. I understand everybody’s tired of the mask,” he said.

“But for those of us that really need to take those necessary precautions, I’m going to beg to differ that until we actually get a handle on all of the variants out there and until we get down to almost minimal infections, I really think we ought to just keep the mask mandate,” he said.

Others said they are just not comfortable removing their masks when riding on public transportation with strangers around them.

“I just think that I’m in a position to prefer being precautionary more than anything,” said a man who gave his first name as Davis, 32, a resident of Washington. “I’m not sure that sitting next to somebody who I don’t know, as he or she is breathing over my shoulder is something that I’m comfortable with quite yet.”

