Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming sold $65 million in real estate in the last four years, friends of the actor told the New York Post.

The “Die Hard” star sold nearly all of his property around the world to focus on his family life in California.

Mr. Willis’ family announced earlier this week that the actor would step away from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia — a health condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“Bruce has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew there would be a time, as his health declined when his earning power wouldn’t be as great as it once was,” a source who knows Mr. Willis told the Post.

Mr. Willis and Mrs. Heming sold their Westchester, New York mansion for $7.66 million in December 2019 — $4.34 million less than they paid for the home in 2014. The couple purchased a $9.8 million home in Brentwood, Calif., shortly after.

Mr. Willis also sold properties in New York City, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Turks and Caicos.

