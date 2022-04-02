MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been arrested and charged drunken driving for the 10th time, state police said.

Authorities said 54-year old Charles Smith of Millsboro was arrested for a 10th-offense DUI following a crash Thursday morning.

Investigators said troopers were notified shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday that a white pickup had struck a fence and that the driver was trying to run away.

Authorities said officers found Smith walking just south of the accident scene, and that he smelled of alcohol.

A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses.

Smith is charged with felony DUI, driving while his license was revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic offenses.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $15,500 cash.

It was not immediately know whether Smith has a lawyer.