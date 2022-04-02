Country singer Eric Church is offering a free show later this year to appease disgruntled fans after canceling a Texas tour stop to attend the Final Four Saturday night.

Mr. Church will play a free show at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas — just over 30 miles outside of San Antonio — on Sept. 2.

“Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon,” Mr. Church tweeted.

The “Springsteen” singer was scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center in San Antonio Saturday as part of “The Gather Again Tour” but canceled to attend the UNC-Duke Final Four matchup in New Orleans.

The Granite Falls, N.C., native and Appalachian State University grad informed fans with a message on Ticketmaster Wednesday.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Mr. Church said.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

A refund on tickets wasn’t enough for some fans who were still on the hook for travel expenses.

“Is Eric going to pay for their motel and food and travel? He ruined a weekend for a lot of people,” one fan tweeted.

The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year has been one of country music’s biggest stars for over a decade and is known for having one of music’s most devoted fan bases.

But a free show later this year didn’t change some fans’ opinions.

“How is it free if they already paid for the tickets and now they have to travel to new braunfels lol,” one Twitter user asked.

Bud Light is offering another way to make it up to fans, giving out free beer at several bars along San Antonio’s famous river walk Saturday night.

“Eric Church delivered a major upset to San Antonio country music fans when he canceled his upcoming concert to instead cheer on his beloved UNC Tarheels as they face off against Duke this Saturday,” the company wrote in an emailed statement. “Needless to say, the ‘Church Choir’ wasn’t having it, and neither was Bud Light. Which is why the beer brand, and a major supporter of country music, is going to bring great times to disappointed Texas fans with a special offer.”

