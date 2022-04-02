The president and first lady on Saturday presided over the Navy’s ceremonial commissioning of the USS Delaware, the nation’s newest nuclear-powered submarine.

President Biden praised Mrs. Biden, who was named the boat’s official sponsor, in brief remarks at the invitation-only ceremony held at the Port of Wilmington.

“Jill has watched over the progress of the USS Delaware for years,” Mr. Biden said. “She always holds military and their families in her heart. And that is not hyperbole, that is real,”

Mrs. Biden christened the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine in 2018 as it neared construction.

The submarine’s original commissioning ceremony in April 2020 was canceled amid the pandemic, and the Delaware instead became the first Navy vessel to be commissioned while underway.

“Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey: the ship’s long and faithful service to our country,” Mrs. Biden said Saturday, marking the ceremonial inauguration of the Delaware. “We may not know what’s to come, but we do know this: the challenges will be met with honor, distinction, and valor of the 125 sailors who serve on her decks.”

“Thank you for allowing me to be your shipmate for life,” she added.

