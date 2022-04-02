Six Pennsylvania middle school students were hospitalized Thursday after eating what the school called “drug-laced edibles,” according to CBS Pittsburgh.

The superintendent said the school nurse at South Allegheny Middle School was called after several students got sick just minutes after consuming the edible.

EMTs examined the students at the school before they were taken to the hospital for further care.

“Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., several middle school students experienced severe sickness within minutes of each other. Ambulances were called to the campus to triage the students because drug-laced edibles were ingested, causing sickness in those students,” a statement posted on the school‘s website said.

“Recommendations by the EMT teams were made for these students to be treated at the hospital. During this time, the middle/high school classes were in a ‘shelter in place’ operation to keep hallways clear for EMTs. All affected students’ families have been contacted, and all middle school students’ bookbags and belongings have been rechecked for drug paraphernalia. An update will be sent later if and when any new information becomes available.”

A student who witnessed the incident told CBS Pittsburgh that another student offered her peers what looked to be chocolate. The kids became dizzy and nauseous shortly after.

The grandfather of one victim said his granddaughter’s condition “is very serious.”

Trained drug dogs searched the school but did not find anything suspicious. A search warrant was carried out at a nearby home Thursday night, but no charges have been filed.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.