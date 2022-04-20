President Biden praised U.S. military officials for their work providing Ukraine with weapons as he kicked off the White House annual roundtable with the Pentagon’s top brass on Wednesday.

“I want to applaud the exceptional work you’re doing to arm and equip Ukrainians and defend their nation,” Mr. Biden said at the meeting.

This year’s gathering carries significant weight as the nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine enters a new and potentially more bloody phase, and the White House weighs sending yet more military aid to ward off a Russian advance.

Two dozen top officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, attended the meeting to discuss a wide array of national security matters.

Much of Mr. Biden’s opening statement focused on the global response to Ukraine.

The White House is expected to announce additional military aid for Ukraine in the coming days as Russia steps up its offensive in the eastern part of the country.

The U.S. has given Ukraine $2.5 billion in lethal aid since Russian forces invaded in late February.

Last week, Mr. Biden announced another $800 million package, with an increasingly lethal array of weapons including long-range artillery and 11 Mi-17 helicopters.

Mr. Biden also extolled the response from U.S. allies.

“We’re seeing just how vital our alliances and partnerships are,” Mr. Biden said. “Our allies are stepping up.”

“They’re tougher and more proud than I thought; I’m amazed what they’re doing with your help,” he said. “I don’t think that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin counted on it being able to hold us together.”

