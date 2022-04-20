Former President Trump walked out on an interview with Piers Morgan after the British TV host doubted his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Talk TV posted on Wednesday a clip of the interview, which will air next week, in which Mr. Trump demands that the cameras be turned off and calls Mr. Morgan “very dishonest.”

In the clip, Mr. Morgan demands “hard evidence” of mass-scale voter fraud that handed the race to now-President Biden, which Mr. Trump’s lawyers failed to provide in court.

“It was a free and fair election. You lost,” Mr. Morgan said to former president, to which he replied: “Only a fool would think that.”

As the conversation got even more contentious, Mr. Trump told Mr. Morgan, “I don’t think you’re real. Let’s finish up the interview.”

Mr. Trump then stands up and walks off-camera, ordering production to “turn the cameras off” and muttering that the former CNN host and current employee of News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, is “very dishonest.”

In a column for the New York Post, released shortly after the clip from Mr. Morgan’s upcoming “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show, Mr. Morgan confirmed the interview at Mr. Trump’s Mar-A-Lago compound had gone badly.

According to Mr. Morgan’s column, Mr. Trump began the interview and “snarled,” “what the f—- is this” about a list of unflattering things Mr. Morgan had said about the former president.

“Apparently, he was later heard denouncing me as a ‘scumbag’ and saying he wished he’d never done the interview,” Mr. Morgan wrote.

Mr. Morgan‘s column said that the day after the interview, he sent Mr. Trump an email saying that while “you had every right to get annoyed” he had his own opinions and “I wasn’t going to lie to your face just to avoid annoying you. The best friends are the most honest/critical ones, not the sycophants.”

He said the former president had not replied after 10 days.

“Perhaps we’ll never speak again, and our friendship is over? I hope not. Donald Trump remains one of the world’s most interesting people” and has a good chance of being president again in 2024.

“In which eventuality, I can only imagine his fury if we all say that election was rigged, and Biden had the presidency stolen from him,” Mr. Morgan concluded.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.