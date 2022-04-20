The Florida Senate voted Wednesday to end Disney’s special taxing district in a battle over the state’s new sex-education law, pushing the theme park giant a step closer to losing the unique autonomy it has functioned under since the park was built more than five decades ago.

The GOP-led Senate’s vote to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District comes just one day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was calling on the legislature meeting this week in a special session, to take up a measure ending Disney’s unique perk.

The Republican-led House is expected to pass the measure Thursday and send it to Mr. DeSantis for his signature.

The move by Mr. DeSantis follows the company’s public battle with the governor over the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits sex education in early elementary school. Critics of the measure call it the “Don’t say gay” bill and Disney executives, under pressure from park employees and other opponents, urged Mr. DeSantis not to sign it. When it became law, Disney responded by pledging to end contributions to Florida political candidates.

The bill approved by the state Senate on Wednesday specifically targets Disney’s one-of-a-kind special taxing and governing district approved in 1967 at the behest of Walt Disney, who sought independence from state and local governance in order to build and expand his theme park empire in Central Florida.

The district enjoys special autonomy and authority over 39 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including the Disney theme parks and resorts, more than 135 miles of roads, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.

The legislation would not take effect until 2023, however, and includes a provision allowing for the reconstituting of the special district in future legislation.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the legislation.

Ending the special taxing district would subject Disney to Osceola and Orange County planning and zoning laws for the first time, as well as building inspections. The park would also be required to pay new fees and taxes it is exempted from paying under its status as an improvement district when it expands or builds on the property.

While the measure appears to specifically target Disney, it sweeps in four additional special improvement districts constituted around the state prior to1968. Disney is the only company with the special status and GOP lawmakers highlighted the park’s unusual autonomy during the Senate floor debate Wednesday.

“The process has been swift but it is a bill that is incredibly important,” Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Republican and sponsor of the bill, said. “The districts that are affected have not had any legislative oversight in 50 years, and some of the districts have incredibly sweeping powers, such that a single company could start construction on a nuclear reactor at any time. It would not be controversial to say we need to stop and have a little oversight over this process.”

Democrats, who voted against the measure, excoriated the GOP and Mr. DeSantis for pushing the legislation as a last-minute addition to the special session, which was initially called to approve new congressional districts after a prior plan was struck down in court.

“Let’s call this what it is,” Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer said. “It’s the punitive, petulant, political payback to a corporation that dared to say the emperor has no clothes. But if they behave this next election cycle, maybe we’ll put it all back together.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.