House Democrats expressed condolences for former Rep. Brad Ashford, who died Tuesday at age 72.

Mr. Ashford, who represented Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District which includes the Omaha area, faced complications from brain cancer in his final months.

“The passing of Congressman Brad Ashford is a sad loss for the people of Nebraska and for America,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “In the halls of Congress, he was widely respected as a serious legislator with a special ability to rise above partisan politics, build consensus and get things done.”

Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Washington state Democrat who chairs the New Democrat Coalition, called Mr. Ashford someone who always put his community first.

“Congressman Ashford will be remembered for his tireless work to break through the gridlock and bridge the partisan divide in Congress to deliver for Nebraskans and Americans across the country,” Ms. DelBene said, on behalf of her caucus.

Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Republican who succeeded Mr. Ashford, cited his renewed relationship with the late member, who once was a political rival in one of the nation’s most evenly divided congressional districts.

“Brad and I started out as political adversaries but became great friends,” Mr. Bacon tweeted. “Even when we were rivals, I respected his decency and good heart. He was an idea man and a visionary who saw great potential everywhere he looked.”

Mr. Ashford, who served in the House from 2015 to 2017, was known for his political unpredictability and willingness to reach across the aisle. He switched political parties throughout his career, having been a Republican, an independent, and a Democrat. He ended his political tenure affiliated with the Democrats.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ashford’s family said they were “broken-hearted” about his passing, calling his death “peaceful, though much too premature.” He is survived by his wife, three children, and a granddaughter.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.