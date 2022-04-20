Milwaukee schools opted to reimpose a mask mandate just one day after lifting the rule, citing “significant transmission” of the virus in the Midwest city.

The city school system in late March announced that masks would be optional as of April 18. Since then, the daily average of cases in the city has doubled from about 20 to 40.

The school system Tuesday said the masks would have to go back on as of Wednesday.

“The mask policy is in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the district said. “The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district.”

The whiplash in Wisconsin is another example of officials struggling with COVID-19 rules in the face of the fast-moving BA.2 variant.

Many places dropped pandemic mandates earlier this year as cases subsided. The U.S. is trying to rely on vaccines and treatments to manage the virus.

Yet some places are holding onto mandates, citing fear of another surge. Philadelphia this week became the first major city to reimpose its indoor public mask mandate, citing an uptick in cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing whether the mask mandate on transportation is necessary for public health after a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule.

The Department of Justice said it will appeal the ruling but only if the CDC determines it is necessary.

The mandate had been slated to expire May 3, anyway, so the administration might decide not to kick the hornet’s nest after passengers ripped off their masks upon learning of the court’s ruling.

