A Florida man reclaimed his world record for most theater viewings of the same film after watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 292 times over four months.

From December to March, Ramiro Alanis spent more than hours in a movie theater, watching two to five showings of “Spider-Man” a day, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. He spent 720 hours in a movie theater during that span.

Mr. Alanis first set the record when he attended 191 showings of “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, but that record was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein. Mr. Klein saw “Kaamelott: First Installment” 204 times.

Guinness outlined strict parameters for the attempt to set the record.

Mr. Alanis couldn’t check his phone, fall asleep, or even take a bathroom break during the movie — 11 showings were disqualified from his Avengers record when he went to the restroom.

Every ticket stub was collected as evidence, and a theater worker verified that Mr. Alanis had watched the entire movie each time.

Mr. Alanis estimates he spent about $3,400 on tickets. The film has raked in over $1.89 billion and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

