Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the West on Wednesday just hours after his military tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, warning that any nation opposing the Kremlin should “think twice” about its actions.

Mr. Putin’s saber-rattling comes as Russian troops mount a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russia is seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of the disputed Donbas region, with the besieged port city of Mariupol the epicenter of that offensive.

Ukrainian troops inside the city said Wednesday they cannot hold out for much longer, raising fears that Mr. Putin’s army could soon capture Mariupol in what would be Moscow’s biggest victory so far in the two-month war.

Against that backdrop, the Russian military said it tested its new Sarmat ICBM system on Wednesday. Mr. Putin watched footage of the test launch before congratulating his armed forces and issuing another warning to Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO.

“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. It is a great and landmark event in the development of advanced weapon systems in the Russian army,” Mr. Putin said, according to his country’s state-run Tass News Agency.

“It has no analogs in the world and will not have any for a long time to come. This truly unique weapon will bolster the combat capabilities of our armed forces, will reliably safeguard Russia’s security from external threats and will make those who in the frenzy of rabid and aggressive rhetoric are trying to threaten our country think twice,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Navy spy plane tracked Russian warship Moskva before it was sunk, British media reports

Mr. Putin said the Sarmat system was built using only Russian parts, meaning its production and eventual deployment will be shielded from global sanctions imposed by the West.

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.