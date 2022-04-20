Vice President Kamala Harris plans to officiate the wedding of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in May.

Ms. Grisham, a Democrat, will marry her fiance, Manny Cordova, in a small ceremony at the Naval Observatory, according to CNN.

The observatory is the official residence of the vice president.

“We’re delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends,” Ms. Grisham and Mr. Cordova said in a joint statement. “Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage.”

CNN reported that the couple will also hold a ceremony in northern New Mexico next month.

The governor’s first husband, Gregory Grisham, died of a brain aneurysm in 2004.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.