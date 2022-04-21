President Biden on Thursday confused his plans to lift a pandemic border policy with his administration’s appeal of a court ruling that halts mask-wearing on airplanes and other public transportation.

Asked by a reporter if he is considering delaying lifting Title 42, which allows U.S. authorities to bar migrants during the pandemic, Mr. Biden answered instead about the mask mandate.

“There’s going to be an appeal by the Justice Department because, as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we be able to do that,” Mr. Biden said. “But there has been no decision on extending Title 42.”

The administration is planning to lift Title 42 next month. The administration is also appealing a federal judge’s ruling this week rejecting the mandate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that passengers must wear masks on public transportation.

The president later issued a clarification through the White House press office.

“I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42,” the president said.

Republican National Committee official Tommy Pigott said of the president, “He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

It was the latest in a series of gaffes and odd moments that have renewed questions about Mr. Biden’s fitness.

Chad Gilmartin, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, commented on Twitter, “Joe Biden just CONFUSED his decision to end Title 42 for illegal immigrants at the border with his appeal of the mask mandate for Americans.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.