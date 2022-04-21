CNN+, the cable network’s highly touted streaming service, will shut down on April 30 after just one month, according to the network.

CNN Business reported Thursday that the network’s new management, Warner Bros. Discovery, made the decision, which followed weeks of speculation about the project’s viability after Axios reported that the service had only attracted 150,000 subscribers.

CNN sunk hundreds of millions into the streaming service and brought in big names to host shows, including former Fox anchor Chris Wallace and NBC correspondent Kasie Hunt.

Hundreds of staffers were told of the decision at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Breaking: CNN+, the streaming service that was hyped as one of the most signifiant developments in the history of CNN, will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched. Here’s our initial story – more to come https://t.co/JElI3cVyDF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 21, 2022

David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive, has said he “wants to house all of the company’s brands under one streaming service,” said CNN.

“Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service,” the network reported.

CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged earlier this month with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.