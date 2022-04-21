If Mickey and Minnie Mouse need to flee Florida, they already have an asylum destination in Colorado.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, intervened this week in the battle between woke capital and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by offering Disney a home in his state.

Mr. Polis noted the dispute between Florida Republicans and Disney as it escalated into the revocation of the Orlando-area amusement park’s special tax status by writing on Twitter that “Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away.”

He then invited both Disney and Twitter, involved in a different dispute with the state of Florida over its resistance to a takeover attempt, to come to his state.

“In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like Disney or Twitter. Hey Disney we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are,” Mr. Polis tweeted.

Later, as the dispute between the Florida legislature and Disney deepened, he said his state would “grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado.”

The fight between Disney and Florida is rooted in the entertainment giant’s corporate criticism of a new law limiting sex education and teacher discussion of sex and gender in the lower grades, a bill liberal opponents framed as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Mr. Polis is gay.

While Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco, it also has major offices in Miami and the Colorado university town of Boulder.

