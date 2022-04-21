J.D. Vance’s bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio is gaining steam following former President Donald Trump’s recent endorsement.

That’s according to a statewide survey conducted by the pro-Vance Protect Ohio Values super PAC that shows Mr. Vance has sprinted into the lead in the high-profile GOP Senate primary race.

Mr. Vance is the preferred pick of 25% of likely Republican primary voters, followed by former state treasurer Josh Mandel (18%), businessman Mike Gibbons (13%), former sate GOP Chair Jane Timken (11%) and state Sen. Matt Dolan (9%).

That marks a shift from three weeks ago, when a poll from the same super PAC showed Mr. Vanced locked in a three-way tie with Mr. Mandel and Mr. Gibbons.

Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Vance last week, saying the Yale University graduate and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” is the party’s best bet to win retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.

The endorsement has been viewed as a major victory for Mr. Vance, who had spent months wrestling Mr. Mandel, Mr. Gibbons and Ms. Timken for the Trump mantle.

Mr. Trump’s decision, meanwhile, angered some of his earliest Ohio supporters who could not come to terms with how he could support someone who had been so critical of him during his political rise.

The super PAC poll shows Mr. Vance is getting a bounce.

When voters were informed of the Trump endorsement, Mr. Vance’s support jumped to 37%. Under that scenario, Mr. Mandel received 14%, and Mr. Gibbons and Ms. Timken got 9%. Mr. Dolan garnered 8%.

“Sharing the news far and wide that President Trump is fully behind J.D. Vance is the quickest and easiest way to build Vance’s lead even further, putting him into a nearly insurmountable position against his Republican primary opponents,” the poll analysis reads.

Mr. Vance’s net favorable rating also has ticked up since last month, climbing from +10 to +18 and making him the most likable candidate in the field.

The Protect Ohio Values super PAC also received a $3.5 million donation from billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel following the Trump endorsement, Politico reported this week. Mr. Thiel has now donated $13.5 million to the group.

The survey of 800 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

Mr. Trump is set to headline a rally Saturday in Ohio featuring Mr. Vance and other candidates for Congress who have received his blessing.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.