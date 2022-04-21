Video taken by a passenger on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching the person in the seat behind him in the face.

A witness said Mr. Tyson was initially cordial and took a selfie with the victim, but the man continued to bother the boxer, according to TMZ.

A source told TMZ that the situation escalated when the man ignored Mr. Tyson’s request to be left alone.

Mr. Tyson left the plane immediately after the incident, and the victim received medical attention, according to the New York Post.

Sources close to Mr. Tyson claim the beaten passenger was “extremely intoxicated,” TMZ reported Thursday morning.

JetBlue did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Tyson, 55, was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1986 to 1990 and finished with a 50-6 record. He launched a cannabis company called Tyson 2.0 last year.

