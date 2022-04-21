Russian President Vladimir Putin told his troops Thursday not to storm a steel plant in Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters are holding out against the invaders.

Instead, Mr. Putin used televised remarks to call for a blockade of the Azovstal plant so that “not even a fly can escape” and congratulated his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, for taking control of the southeastern city despite the holdouts, according to the BBC.

Mr. Putin’s forces have devastated Mariupol, and it has been difficult for civilians to escape safely. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimates tens of thousands of residents have died because of the Russian assault.

Fierce resistance at the steel plant has come to symbolize Ukrainian resolve against Russian forces who’ve stumbled in their aims and are bombarding the eastern part of Ukraine.

British intelligence officials on Thursday said looming May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the end of World War II, might make Mr. Putin antsy for military gains.

“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The ministry said Russian forces are advancing from staging areas in the eastern Donbas region toward the city of Kramatorsk, which continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks.

The Russians are providing air support to its offensive in the east “to suppress and destroy Ukrainian air defense capabilities,” the ministry said.

