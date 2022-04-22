It took all of 30 seconds for Ohio state regulators to deliver another nail in the coffin of a $92 million wind farm proposal that had been years in the making.

The Ohio Power Siting Board unanimously denied the request last month to reconsider approval for the Republic Wind Farm, a commercial-scale renewable energy project by Virginia-based developer Apex Clean Energy that would have featured up to 50 wind turbines in Seneca and Sandusky Counties, southeast of Toledo.

Apex’s goal was to produce 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power roughly 62,000 homes per year.

Although a major letdown for the developer, the rejection was music to the ears of many local residents and elected officials who for years lobbied against the project.

“It’s David vs. Goliath. These guys have all the money in the world to pay so-called experts to get their opinions and put papers together,” Chris Aichholz, a member of the citizen-led Seneca County Anti-Wind Union, told The Washington Times. “We had as many as six projects being proposed at once here. It was going to completely change the entire landscape of our area.”

The venture was the latest defeat in a long line of energy projects — renewable and fossil fuel alike — across the country in recent years that have been derailed in the face of immense pushback from local communities and elected officials.

The recent global spike in energy costs, and pressure for countries to combat climate change by accelerating their clean energy transition, have led to increased scrutiny of proposed domestic energy projects, no matter where or what type.

Renewable energy projects have become particularly controversial, thanks to a mixture of a “not in my backyard” mentality, misinformation and a war between environmentalists and conservationists. It comes at a time when Democrats in Washington, including President Biden, are pushing for an expansion of green energy sources to combat climate change.

“The environmental movement cut its teeth on being opposed to things like pipelines, power plants or big [energy] infrastructure in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The old-school environmental movement grew up around opposing things,” Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at The University of Texas at Austin’s Webber Energy Group, said in an interview. “What we need to do for the environment today is different than what we needed to do yesterday, and those two groups are clashing together.”

More than 300 wind projects since 2015 have been rejected or restricted by government entities in states across the country, according to a database by author and journalist Robert Bryce. Another nearly two dozen significant solar projects from 2017-2021 also were rejected.

For fossil fuel projects, the opposition comes down to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Comprehensive data could not be identified for rejected fossil fuel projects like coal- or natural gas-fired power plants. But a review of local news coverage of energy proposals over the course of just the past several months indicates numerous plans to generate more power from fossil fuels and renewables were batted down, whether by government officials or local voters themselves.

Last month, Colorado regulators gave the thumbs down to a utility company’s request to operate a coal-fired power plant for another 12 years, instead signaling a desire to shut it down in 2029.

Last fall, New York state officials rejected applications for two proposed natural gas power plants that they contended would have been inconsistent with the state’s emissions goals and were not required for grid reliability.

Vermont’s lone wind project in 2020, which sought approval of just one wind turbine on a family farm, was withdrawn over what the applicant described as a “political environment that is hostile to wind energy.”

A county planning commission in northern California unanimously rejected a 71-wind-turbine project last summer.

Around the same time, a $1 billion power line project to bring hydropower from Canada to Maine was thrust into limbo when it was halted by a judge after a majority of voters rejected the proposal, despite it already being approved and underway. The judge said at the time that the “public interest in participatory democracy is paramount.”

In January, Arizona utility regulators rejected new clean energy rules for the second time in a year that would have significantly increased the state’s use of renewable energy by requiring utilities to get 50% of their power from non-carbon emitters by 2035 and 100% by 2070.

This month, voters in Lovell, Maine, overwhelmingly elected to kill a proposed 180-acre solar farm over concerns it would harm the town’s mountain views and rural esthetics. Meanwhile, residents in the small Arizona town of Randolph cheered a state commission’s rejection to expand a natural gas plant.

At the federal level, officials in recent months have blocked construction of an advanced nuclear reactor in Idaho, a $2 billion hydroelectric plant southeast of Los Angeles and a wind farm for dozens of turbines northwest of Sacramento.

While many of these energy projects were considered controversial within their communities for one reason or another, the case of Republic Wind Farm by Apex Clean Energy in Ohio seemed to face resistance on multiple fronts.

Residents and officials had geological concerns about the ground’s stability, and were opposed to the sheer number and proximity of the turbines to their communities. Many had been exposed to misinformation from local Facebook pages.

Ohio Power Siting Board Chairwoman Jenifer French conceded last summer when the panel first rejected the project that public pushback played a major role in the decision. The same board had already unanimously approved a similar wind farm in a separate county that also had Apex Clean Energy as its developer, but had faced far less resistance from local residents.

“The facts in this case, including substantial local government opposition, lead me to believe that, overall, this project is not in the public interest,” Ms. French said at the time.

Apex Clean Energy declined to comment for this story. It has until May 16 to appeal its rejection to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Misinformation also played a role in fueling residents’ distaste for the project, something experts say has become a more frequent occurrence for renewable energy proposals. Researchers who examined Facebook posts from Chris Aichholz’s Seneca County Anti-Wind Union page and a similar anti-wind page concluded it was a “corrosive community framework” due to misleading or debunked information about health or public safety risks.

Mr. Aichholz rejected that notion.

“We never knowingly spread misinformation. There’s always going to be that accusal of misinformation,” he said. “But I would argue there’s plenty of misinformation on the other side as well.”

Misinformation from a similar anti-wind Facebook page, separate from Mr. Aichholz’s but focused on the same wind farm project, included posts about wind turbines causing animal birth defects and behavioral changes, not reducing carbon dioxide emissions or frequently failing and shedding debris.

The Department of Energy previously disclosed that just 0.001% of the total wind turbines as of 2014 had failed.

