Workers at a flagship Starbucks roastery in Seattle, Washington, have successfully unionized, making it the latest store of the famous coffee giant to go against its company’s warnings about forming a collective bargaining unit.

The Starbucks Reserve and Roastery, a high-end version of the chain’s normal storefronts, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle voted 38-27 Thursday to unionize. Workers United, the labor organization spearheading the effort, said that 26 Starbucks locations have now unionized across the country.

“A big part of it is just that we don’t have a seat at the table, we don’t have a voice in our workplace,” said Liz Duran, a manager at the newly unionized Starbucks. “People have been pushed to the edge more and more and more throughout recent years, and with the breaking point being over, the COVID pandemic really just bringing workers to a point where you realize the power that we really do have.”

Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said the company respects the union process and that they hope to be equally respected by the new union.

“As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith. We hope that the union does the same,” Mr. Borges said in a statement.

The Capitol Hill store became the second Starbucks location in the company’s hometown to unionize. The vote came in the wake of a leaked video published by the left-leaning media organization More Perfect Union showing CEO Howard Schultz blasting the union efforts in a call with managers.

Mr. Schultz described the unionization push as a “new, outside force that’s trying desperately to disrupt our company.” He charged that employees were coerced into supporting the unionization.

“It’s critically important that everyone chooses to vote. I wasn’t there, but there are stores that people have been potentially bullied not to vote,” he said. “Think about that. That’s not the Starbucks way.”

Starbucks has been accused by current and former employees of targeting union members and organizers by firing them for minor alleged offenses.

• This story includes wire service reports.

