A report from a leading software company sees a high demand for workplace diversity, equity and inclusion officers among U.S. tech employers as the economy recovers this year from COVID-19.

Adobe found, in a survey of 750 people hired in the last three years and an analysis of the latest job postings on the career website LinkedIn, that the fourth most-trending career this year is “experts in workplace diversity” — including people skilled as diversity officers, managers and coordinators.

The report said that in-demand skills for these jobs include “virtual presence etiquette, conflict management, data analysis, strong, active communication, artificial intelligence, video and audio production.”

“COVID-19 has changed work as we know it, and as a result, employee career paths have also changed,” the company said in a statement.

Adobe’s report on the top 10 trending careers of 2022 comes as more companies, including Walt Disney and Walmart, have implemented workplace diversity training programs in response to racial justice protests over the past two years.

Remote work during the pandemic has also made technology jobs attractive.

The top three trending jobs in Adobe’s report were data science specialists, specialized engineers like web developers and “user experience professionals” such as customer experience researchers.

In another sign of the pandemic’s impact on workers, mental health specialists were the ninth most-trending job opening and professional and personal coaches were the tenth.

Numbers five through eight were digital content creators, digital marketing professionals, business development and sales professionals and education professionals.

The report said young Americans will need to diversify their knowledge, expand their skills, prepare for their careers during college and prepare their portfolios to thrive in the changing economy.

