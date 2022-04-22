Philadelphia plans to lift its citywide mask mandate Friday, just four days after it bucked national trends by reimposing its rule for indoor public spaces.

The Board of Health voted late Thursday to rescind the mandate after the city Department of Health pointed to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling off in cases.

City Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole told the Board of Health late Thursday night that hospitalizations had unexpectedly gone down 25% in recent days, according to ABC6 News.

“We’re in a situation that we really had not anticipated being in this soon but it is good news,” she said.

City officials planned to outline their reasoning Friday, but Pennsylvania’s largest city will be feeling whiplash.

Officials reimposed the mandate on Monday after an uptick in cases fueled by a BA.2 variant placed Philadelphia in a higher alert level under the city’s tiered system. Previously, the mask mandate ended on March 2.

Philadelphia’s decision to revive the mask mandate surprised many people because much of the U.S. is pivoting to an era in which people gauge their personal risk from COVID-19 and steps to mitigate it.

Earlier this week, a federal judge struck down a federal mask mandate on public transportation, making the Philadelphia mandate even more of an outlier.

