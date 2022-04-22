Tennis player Serena Williams and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton — two record-holding champions in their fields — are joining Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the British soccer club, Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Roman Abramovich, the current owner of the club, had been sanctioned by the European Union after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded neighboring Ukraine.

“Abramovich has always denied being linked to Putin and rejected claims that any of his activities merited government sanctions,” CNN reported.

Williams and Hamilton each contributed 10 million pounds (about $13 million) — to the effort, Sky Sports reported.

Williams, 40, owns the women’s record for grand slam titles with 23, one more than Steffi Graf, according to Statista.

Hamilton, 37, also a legend in his sport, has a 103 Formula One race wins — the all-time record — 103 poles and 183 podium finishes, Bleacher Report said.

CNN reported that Broughton and the athletes are teaming up with Blitzer Sports & Entertainment for the bid.

According to the company’s website, Blitzer was founded by Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, who own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The group also has a stake in one of Chelsea’s Premier League competitors — Crystal Palace — according to the website. They would need to give up that stock to purchase Chelsea, Bleacher Report said.

Steve Pagliuca, owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics, and Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, are also vying for the club, according to Sky Sports.

