Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday celebrated the 10th busload of illegal immigrants that his state has shipped to the nation’s capital.

“Thanks to the state of Texas, President Biden will be able to immediately meet the needs of migrants he is allowing to cross our border by busing them to his backyard,” the Republican governor said.

The migrants are being dropped off near the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Abbott announced the busing strategy earlier this month as a way to try to make Washington feel the pain of dealing with some of the tens of thousands of migrants being caught at the border and then released into his state each month.

Migrants from Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela have been brought.

Those who come have volunteered to be put on the buses, indicating they were headed toward Washington anyway.

The Biden administration has sent mixed signals about its feelings on the strategy. The White House praised the governor for helping the migrants reach destinations they were already headed to, but Homeland Security officials said Mr. Abbott‘s move is interfering with their ability to track the migrants.

