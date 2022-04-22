A member of the Texas National Guard vanished while trying to rescue illegal immigrants from the Rio Grande on Friday.

The soldier is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which is trying to plug border security gaps he says were left by President Biden.

Initial reports were that the soldier’s body had been found, but the Texas Military Department said those reports were inaccurate and they are still “working rapidly to find the soldier,” who was operating near Eagle Pass.

Fox News, which first reported the incident, said the body that was found was in fact that of a migrant.

