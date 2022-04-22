The U.K. announced Friday that it will soon reopen its embassy in Kyiv, while fighting still rages in eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited the “extraordinary fortitude and success” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in “resisting Russian forces” in Kyiv for the return, which could take place as soon as next week.

Mr. Johnson announced the move during a press conference in New Delhi.

British diplomats have operated temporarily from an embassy office in Lviv, near the Polish border, after leaving the capital city during the full-scale Russian invasion which began in late February.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss praised “the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work through this period,” in a statement following Mr. Johnson’s announcement.

The U.K. foreign ministry said it is in the process of securing the embassy premises ahead of U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons’ return along with her staff.

Russia began withdrawing its forces from Kyiv and the surrounding region in late March before refocusing its assault forces on eastern Ukraine.

Mr. Johnson met face-to-face with Mr. Zelenskyy in Kyiv earlier this month in a pledge of “unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.”

President Biden has said he is considering sending senior administration officials to Ukraine, though the White House has yet to offer specifics.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.