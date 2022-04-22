Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has formed two money-raising political groups, giving him leverage to wade onto the national stage and help Republicans across the country.

Mr. Youngkin, 55, established a political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, and a nonprofit called America’s Spirit, both of which can accept unlimited donations.

The latter will not have to disclose its donors, but will face some restrictions on how the funds are spent.

“Looking to 2022, Gov. Youngkin will continue to grow that movement and help other candidates win, especially those that will turn blue states red, just as he did in Virginia last year,” Kristin Davison, senior advisor for Mr. Youngkin’s political operation, told Politico.

Mr. Youngkin‘s efforts to boost other GOP candidates come ahead of the midterms, which include 36 gubernatorial races. Republicans are seeking to flip 16 governor’s mansions this year.

Mr. Youngkin, a former executive for a private equity firm, upset Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s bid for a second term for governor in Virginia in November.

The political newcomer’s victory was boosted by inroads he made among minorities, as well as parents, centering his campaign on education and economic issues.

Since taking office, Mr. Youngkin loosened COVID-19 mandates in schools and banned schools from teaching “divisive” topics, including critical race theory.

The governor is expected to propose a bill to suspend the gas tax in the state. On the campaign trail, Mr. Youngkin also vowed to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax.

