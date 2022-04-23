A man who attempted to self-immolate in front of the Supreme Court has died, authorities said Saturday.

Wynn Bruce, 50, from Boulder Colorado was airlifted to the hospital Friday evening after attempting to set himself on fire on the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Washington’s FOX 5 Saturday that Mr. Bruce died as a result of the injury he sustained from the incident.

No other injuries were reported from the incident, and the authorities said on Friday that the event was not a public safety issue.

