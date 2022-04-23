TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have rebounded in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about higher global oil prices and renewed seasonal demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.09, up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.89 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.12, also up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.88 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say crude oil prices crept up above $100 a barrel amid the war in Ukraine and the fear of less Russian oil entering the market. At the same time, demand is increasing with warmer weather and prices at the pump dipping from record highs.