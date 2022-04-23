Former Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch died Saturday at the age of 88, his foundation announced.



Mr. Hatch, a Republican who served from 1977 until 2019 was the longest-serving Senator in Utah history.



The Hatch foundation said he was surrounded by family when he died Saturday evening.



“Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others—and the results speak for themselves,” said Hatch Foundation Executive Director Matt Sandgren in a statement.



Mr. Hatch served as the chairman emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, a civic engagement organization, after retiring from the Senate.



He is survived by his wife Elaine and their six children.

