Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on Sunday.

Mr. Zelenskyy announced the planned visit during a Saturday press conference in Kyiv.

“I don’t think this is a secret that people from the US are coming to us tomorrow, State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense Secretary who are coming to us,” he said.

The White House and State Department did not immediately confirm the officials’ travel. A spokesperson from the Pentagon declined to comment.

President Biden has said he is considering sending senior administration officials to Ukraine, though the White House has yet to offer specifics.

Several European officials, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have traveled to Kyiv in recent weeks to meet face-to-face with Mr. Zelenskyy to pledge solidarity with Ukraine.

