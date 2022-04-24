Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn’t hold back Sunday in attacking House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy over leaked audio that revealed he planned to push former President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, initially had denied a report in The New York Times report that detailed phone conversations in which he expressed outrage over the Jan 6 events. But a recording of the chat with GOP lawmakers revealed his discomfort with Mr. Trump.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor. That is outrageous,” Mrs. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union” before laying into Republicans generally. “They say something to the American public and something [else] in private.”

On Jan. 10, 2021, Mr. McCarthy told party leaders that he planned to tell Mr. Trump that the impeachment resolution brought against the president in the House would likely pass and that he “should resign,” though he acknowledged that Mr. Trump would not heed his advice, according to The Times report.

The conversation between Mr. McCarthy and the former president ultimately did not occur.

Soon after The Times article was published, Mr. McCarthy issued a statement calling the reporting “totally false and wrong” and reiterated his allegiance to Mr. Trump.

Later Thursday, The Times released an audio recording confirming the reporting.

Mr. Trump said Friday that while he was displeased with Mr. McCarthy’s comments in the recording, the two have had a “very good relationship.”

“I like him,” Mr. Trump told the Wall Street Journal. “And other than that brief period of time, I suspect he likes me quite a bit.”

