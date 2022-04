Twitter is reportedly reconsidering its initial rejection of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social-media giant.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Twitter and Mr. Musk have a meeting scheduled for Sunday on the offer.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Journal reported that Twitter’s fresh look was prompted by the electric-car and space-travel tycoon’s having lined up $46.5 billion in financing.

