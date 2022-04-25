President Biden said Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t take his call to congratulate the French leader on his election night victory.

Mr. Biden said he spoke with Mr. Macron’s staff when he tried to reach the French president Sunday night and he’ll try again Monday.

“I feel good about the French election,” Mr. Biden told reporters after returning to Washington from a weekend trip in Delaware. “I tried to talk to him last night. I spoke to his staff and he was at the Eiffel Tower having a good time. And I’m going to be talking to him today.”

White House staffers usually arrange phone calls with foreign leaders to avoid embarrassing situations where the head of another country isn’t available to take their call.

It is not the first time foreign leaders have not taken a phone call from Mr. Biden. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the leaders of Saudi Arabia declined to speak with Mr. Biden about rising oil prices.

The White House has denied the report about the Saudi leaders, calling it “inaccurate.”

