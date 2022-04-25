President Biden on Monday nominated a career diplomat, Bridget A. Brink, to serve as ambassador to Ukraine, moving to fill a critical post amid Russia’s invasion.

The White House said Ms. Brink, a Michigan native, is currently the ambassador to Slovakia. Then-President Donald Trump nominated her to that post in 2019.

A 25-year veteran of the foreign service, she’s focused on Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region. She started her career in Belgrade, Serbia, and served at posts in Georgia and Uzbekistan. She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French.

The nomination is an attempt to fill a post that’s been occupied on an interim basis since 2019, when Mr. Trump ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch amid messy attempts to investigate Mr. Biden and potential dirt on his son, Hunter Biden, because of his business deals in Ukraine.

The ousting was wrapped into broader concerns that Mr. Trump was withholding aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to extract Biden probes. The House impeached Mr. Trump but the Senate acquitted him at trial.

A number of diplomats have filled the ambassador post on an interim basis since Amb. Yovanovitch was dismissed.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, putting renewed focus on the role.

