President Biden’s approval rating among young voters has dropped nearly 20 percentage points since last year, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School showed Mr. Biden’s approval rating among voters aged 18 to 29 years old is 41%.

That’s down from last spring, when 59% of young voters approved of Mr. Biden’s job performance. It’s also down from a 46% approval rating last fall.

Despite the poor marks for Mr. Biden, 55% of younger Americans said they prefer Democratic control of both chambers of Congress, compared to 34% who said they would not want Democrats controlling Congress.

Student loan debt was overwhelmingly the biggest issue facing young people, the survey showed. About 85% said they were in favor of some kind of political action on student debt, but only 38% favored total debt cancellation.

The Biden administration earlier this month extended the student loan payment moratorium until at least Aug. 31.

Young voters also showed disenchantment with democracy, with only 36% of those surveyed saying political involvement rarely produces a tangible result and 42% saying their vote doesn’t make a difference.

Roughly 56% said “politics today are no longer able to meet the challenges our country is facing.”

Despite the apathy, 36% of young Americans said they will “definitely” be voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

The poll surveyed 2,024 voters March 15-30, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.89 percentage points.

