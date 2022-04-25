A federal judge on Monday issued a ruling halting President Biden’s attempt to cancel the Title 42 pandemic shutdown of the southern border, dealing a blow to the administration’s moves to welcome hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays in Louisiana said details of the temporary restraining order are still to be worked out, and he sent both sides back to try to work out an agreement.

Mr. Biden had sought to end Title 42 on May 23, so the ruling doesn’t have any immediate effect, but it does mark another blow to the president’s immigration plans.

Under Title 42, begun by the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, illegal immigrants who showed up at the border were able to be immediately expelled, usually to Mexico. The argument was that they risked further spread of the coronavirus.

Nearly 2 million expulsions have taken place under the policy. Immigrant-rights advocates say some of those were asylum seekers with legitimate claims, who were sent back to dangerous conditions.

But without Title 42, the Department of Homeland Security says it expects potentially more than half a million illegal immigrants to rush the border each month. That would more than double the previous records for border chaos.

